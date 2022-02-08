It was great to see a story in Tuesday’s edition of The Daily News about Communities In Schools-Bay Area receiving a $50,000 grant from the Moody Foundation and a $2 million gift from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.
The grant will go toward the nonprofit’s dropout prevention programs for campuses in the Dickinson Independent School District.
In 2019, with support from a Challenge Schools grant, the nonprofit began increasing services in Dickinson ISD by expanding into more campuses over a three-year project period. Funds from the Moody Foundation will support a program expansion.
The $2 million gift was part of a transformative $133.5 million donation from Scott to the Communities In Schools Network and national office. Communities In Schools-Bay Area was one of 40 affiliates of the 110 organizations in the Communities In Schools network and national office that were recipients of the Scott donation.
Communities In Schools-Bay Area and programs like it that inspire and equip students to stay in school and graduate high school are important support systems to education in the areas they serve.
“Our goal is simple,” the organization explains on its website. “Put students at the center. Surround them with a caring community of support. And create access to critical resources, like food, housing, health care, counseling and remote technologies so they can take charge of the future they want for themselves, their communities and each other.”
At about 12 percent, Galveston County has a lower dropout rate than surrounding counties, the state of Texas and the United States, according to TownCharts.com. But that doesn’t mean it’s good. Even one young person dropping out before finishing high school is too many.
The American Psychological Association said the United States is in a “dropout crisis.”
“Dropouts face extremely bleak economic and social prospects,” wrote Russell Rumberger, a professor of education in the Gevirtz Graduate School of Education at the University of California-Santa Barbara and author of an article for the association titled, “Poverty and High School Dropouts.”
“Compared to high school graduates, they are less likely find a job and earn a living wage and more likely to be poor and to suffer from a variety of adverse health outcomes,” Rumberger wrote. Moreover, they are more likely to rely on public assistance, engage in crime and generate other social costs borne by taxpayers.”
Nonprofits around the world work tirelessly to help not only alleviate the immediate suffering of poverty but also to break the cycle of poverty within families and communities.
Organizations like Communities In Schools are a front-end approach that aims to break those chains proactively, keeping students in school and on a path to a brighter future.
There’s a saying, attributed to Frederick Douglass: “It’s easier to build strong children than to fix broken men.” Although “easier” might not be the best word, the idea is comparable here.
It’s safe to say that almost anyone working to alleviate poverty on a community level would agree that empowering children to stay in school and lean into higher education and fulfilling careers is a more aspirational goal than dealing with the effects of poverty, like homelessness, hunger, ill health, etc.
By all means, feed the hungry, give shelter to the homeless, help them to help themselves whenever possible. But children literally are our future, and we must teach them well so they can lead the way.
• Margaret Battistelli Gardner
