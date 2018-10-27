Our Lady of Guadalupe alumni celebrated their fifth annual happy hour on Saturday, Oct. 20 at Mario’s Italian Restaurant on the Seawall. The event was dedicated to the memory of beloved kindergarten teacher Mary Frances Sunseri as well as to classmate and dear friend Mr. Henry L. Homrighaus Jr. The event organizers Rob Quintero, Joe Rendon, Maria Castro, Flo McMillian, George Saracco, Laura Diaz Tacquard and Debbie Diaz, worked hard all year planning the event which was open to anyone who has an affiliation with OLG. This year’s “John Gately Award” for the person who traveled the furthest to attend the reunion was awarded to two alumni: John Gately from Jeannette, Pennsylvania, and Gene Olivier, from West Memphis, Arkansas. The alumni would like to thank Mario’s Seawall for their generosity and support for their reunion and AJ Jinkins III for the music.
The Resource Crisis Center of Galveston County (RCC) purchased the OLG Campus and is currently restoring the property so they can provide services to victims of family violence, sexual assault and child abuse. OLG alumni Amber Jinkins and Laura Diaz Tacquard are chairing the committee that is raising funds to have a remembrance of Father Cornelius McNally and Sister Jean Marie Deleary in the new RCC Campus.
•••
Holy Family Parish was proud to sponsor the third annual Ecumenical Prayer Breakfast at the Hilton Hotel at 5400 Seawall Blvd. Guest speakers were Pastor Richard Rhoades of First Lutheran, Associate Pastor Chris Waks of Moody Methodist and Pastor Jude Ezuma of Holy Family Parish. A city of Galveston council member presented a proclamation announcing an Ecumenical Prayer Day in Galveston.
•••
Hannah Melissa Moninger graduated with honors — and 20 scholarships — from Bastrop High School in August. She now attends Texas A&M studying education. She wants to be a secondary history teacher and she’s also a member of Alpha Omercrom Pi sorority. Her mother is Gwen Hopkins-Moninger; grandmother is Carolyn Adler-Copeland; grandfather is the late Bart Hopkins; great aunt is Elise Hopkins and her great-grandparents are the late Marcus and Tiby Adler (most of the family are all BOI’s).
•••
Happy birthdays to Sheila Lidstone, Manny Chan, Randall Pettit, James Malin and the Diva herself.
