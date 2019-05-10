GALVESTON
After a night of pouring rain and howling wind, Galveston County residents awoke Friday morning to asses the damage of what forecasters warn was only a first round of storms expected to pass through the area.
Initial report on Friday morning, made it seem like the county was spared from the worst parts of the storm.
Local officials reported no widespread street closures or impassable roads, although there were reports of standing water in some areas of Friendswood.
The most severe damage appeared to have been along FM 528 in Friendswood, where a large house near the Brazoria County line burned down overnight. No injuries were reported.
There were reports of minor damage across the county.
Wind damaged the roof of a fire station in Dickinson and parts of Heights Elementary School in Texas City were reportedly flooded, according to the National Weather Service in League City.
The heaviest rains overnight were in the north county. League City and Dickinson have recorded more than 5 inches of rain over the past 24 hours, according to the National Weather Service.
The highest reported winds overnight were recorded in High Island on Bolivar Peninsula, where winds of 49 mph were reported at 1:55 a.m., according to the weather service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.