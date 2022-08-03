John Ford, a fifth-generation Galvestonian and internationally acclaimed jeweler, this week was named CEO for the American Gem Trade Association, a position that will require his move to Dallas, he said.
The Dallas-based organization is an association of U.S. and Canadian trade professionals who promote long-term stability and integrity of natural-colored gemstone and cultured pearl industries.
Ford, who long had a store on the island, which has been closed for years, was the owner of The Lightning Ridge Collection and is moving on from the company to focus on his new role in the American Gem Trade Association, he said.
Ford, who has served in various island roles, including chairman of the Port to Galveston and president of the Galveston Independent School District, said he would miss the island.
“It’s never an easy decision to leave your hometown, especially as a fifth-generation Galvestonian,” Ford said. “I will miss Galveston and will look forward to seeing the iconic causeway as I return to visit friends and family.”
Ford, an alumnus of the Gemological Institute of America, has been an American Gem Society member, Lightning Ridge Mining Association member, and a longtime member of the American Gem Trade Association. He also has won multiple awards from the American Gem Trade Association’s AGTA Spectrum Awards.
“Ford was selected as the ideal candidate to lead the American Gem Trade Association,” American Gem Trade Association President Kimberly Collins said. “John's vision of the American Gem Trade Association aligned with the executive committee.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.