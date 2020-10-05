LEAGUE CITY
Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health Texas plans to hire private security for its League City facility, has offered to fund police positions for general city service and is considering a slate of other actions after police Friday arrested nine of the center’s residents in connection with what was described as a riot.
Officials with the national behavioral health company declined to be interviewed Monday but issued a statement describing the incident and outlining plans to increase security at the facility after an incident involving at least 11 patients, who Devereux refers to as students.
“While we are very grateful that there were no injuries, clearly, what happened is completely unacceptable,” the statement said. “We understand what happened and why. We take responsibility for it, and we are actively working to prevent any reoccurrence and to ensure our students and our League City community always experience a calm, productive and engaged relationship and environment.”
The company was working to retain on-site private security officers to support the medical staff 24 hours a day, adding more direct-care and supervisory staff members to each shift, clinically reevaluating each student to determine ideal treatments and whether any would be better cared for elsewhere and retaining an outside expert to assess the facility’s buildings, officials said.
The company also offered to cover the costs of an additional officer or more for general duty with the League City Police Department, officials said.
The statement describes the incident at the League City facility Friday night as a “significant disturbance” caused by 11 patients.
“We are grateful to report that no students, Devereux staff or law enforcement officers were injured,” officials said. “We have identified the students who incited the disturbance, and they are no longer on our campus.”
The facility currently works with about 100 patients, officials said.
The 49-acre facility at 1150 Devereux Drive has been a frequent source of calls to the League City Police Department in recent months.
Since January 2019, the department has received 459 calls for service at the facility, some of which have included fire department, EMS and police response, said John Griffith, spokesman for the police department.
The police department documented 158 criminal incidents during that time, he said.
The facility treats patients between the ages of 12 and 22 experiencing a wide range of behavioral, emotional or cognitive issues.
The League City Fire Department at about 9:50 p.m. Friday responded to an alarm at the facility’s building four, according to police. When firefighters arrived, they found a small disturbance in building four and learned a large disturbance was taking place in building five, Griffith said.
Patrol officers met with Devereux officials, who said students in a secured building had assaulted Devereux employees and were fighting within the facility, according to police.
Officers could see broken windows, people rioting inside the building and furniture being used to barricade doors, according to police.
Officers were able to evacuate the Devereux employees from the facility and contain the disturbance to building five, staging officers on all sides of the building, Griffith said.
At 11:36 p.m., officers cleared away barricades and gained entry to the facility, arresting eight minors and one adult without injury to the suspects or officers, Griffith said.
The students were charged with rioting, assault causing bodily injury and criminal mischief, according to police. California resident Ashley Gonzales, 17, was arrested and booked into League City Jail, Griffith said.
Criminal mischief is a third-degree felony charge, while the other two charges are misdemeanors.
Devereux officials and officers surveyed the damage, which included the fire alarm system, and estimated the damage to be more than $30,000. The fire marshal said the building must remain unoccupied because of the severity of the damages to the fire alarm system.
