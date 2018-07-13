Frank and Lulu are proud to announce that their youngest daughter Franky Benavidez is getting married Oct. 6. Franky is the last of their four daughters to get married. Franky’s fiancé Jeremy Wallace is from Pflugerville. Jeremy is employed at Apache Corporation in Houston as a supply chain analyst. He has an degree in accounting from Texas State, and he has a MBA/masters at the University of Houston in supply chain. Franky is employed as a project coordinator for Alliantgroup in Houston. She graduated from the University of Houston in interdisciplinary studies, with a minor in communication. Franky was a cheerleader at the University of Houston. Franky is also a makeup artist and works on weekends for bridal parties at LuLu’s and in Houston.
Frank and Lulu, along with Franky’s sisters, Lisa, Renee and Guesna are looking forward to this special event.
Her sisters and brothers-in-law are planning a couple’s bridal shower for Franky and Jeremy in late August — a real Mexican party. Frank and LuLu have four daughters, Lisa, Renee, Guesna and Franky and six grandchildren
LuLu’s the Salon & Day Spa celebrates 40 years in business this year — a real dynasty
All the girls work in the salon, Lisa is hairstylist, Renee is an esthetician, Guesna runs the business as salon manager/accountant, and Franky comes and helps sometimes on weekends as a makeup artist. Frank is retired from Amoco Chemical.
Prohibition Red is strutting her stuff where the M&M used to be. This time, she is esscorted by David Robertson, late of the Artillery Club and backed by Andrew Mytelka. More to come soon.
The A Club is now under the aegis of Jere Petersen and John Welch, and they were up and running for the magnificent and bountiful glorious Fourth. More to come.
Happy Birthday to Carolyn Sunseri, Fellman Seinsheimer, James Rankin, Kim Smith Mytelka, Beverly Vanderpool, Lauren Stockard, Luther Chakurian, Dr. Joan Richardson, Joy Unbehagen, Ann Best, Miriam Dell’Olio, Kate Seinsheimer Lykes, Robert Kirschner, Barbara Ryder, Katie Moore Brown, Stephanie Sunseri Doyle, John Listowski, Barbara Rabek, Mary Townsend, Ann Anderson, David O’Donohoe and Diva aunt Pat Fisher who turns 95 golden years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.