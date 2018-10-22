Coming Wednesday Oct 22, 2018 0 Facebook Twitter Email Facebook Twitter Email Print Save The Docket: Ship pilots want appeals court to hear request for licenses Facebook Twitter Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for Reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesInfant died of asphyxiation at day care, lawsuit assertsMan in critical condition after garage fire11-year-old who drowned in Galveston identifiedGalveston woman dies after crashPlaying in honor of slain teammate, Santa Fe upsets CrosbyPolice seek information about deadly hit-and-run on FM 646Two dead, two missing in weekend drowning incidentsMan accused of sexually assaulting Santa Fe childHarborwalk owner closes marina and other amenitiesPolice marine unit finds body of missing 11-year-old CollectionsPhotos: Astros ALCS Game 4Photos: Astros ALCS Game 5Photos: Dickinson vs Clear Springs FootballPhotos: League City breaks Guinness World RecordPhotos: Astros ALCS Game 3Photos: Hurricane Michael affects Galveston surfPhotos: Dickinson vs Clear Creek FootballPhotos: Friendswood vs Foster FootballPhotos: Texans 20, Bills 13Photos: Astros ALDS Game 2 CommentedMake Kavanaugh, Ford take primetime polygraph tests (117)Women should vote accordingly on Election Day (76)Beto should be careful of calling out transgressions (66)Mainland cities consider subterranean solution to flooding (59)I'll vote my Christian conscious on Election Day (56)Beto O'Rourke draws crowd of more than 1,300 (56)At the polls, remember what they've done (55)Kavanaugh is a threat to our national security (51)Here's why I voted a straight Republican ticket (51)Dirty Democrat tricks skewed Kavanaugh hearing (45)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.