BACLIFF
A 43-year-old man was charged with a felony drug crime Tuesday after the Galveston County Sheriff's Office raided his home.
Mario White, 43, was arrested and charged with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, according to the sheriff's office. His bond was set at $300,000, according to jail records. He was still in custody at the Galveston County Jail on Thursday.
Deputies raiding a house in the 500 block of Avenue A in Bacliff reported finding cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, MDMA, prescription drugs, marijuana and PCP, along with cash, a scale and a handgun, according to the sheriff's office.
White was on parole and wearing a monitoring device, according to the sheriff's office. In 2015, he was convicted of unlawful possession of a firearm in Galveston County, according to court records. He was released on parole in 2017, according to public records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.