GALVESTON
Linda Rutherford wasn’t certain her father, Gene Lucas, would make it to her big day. She was to receive the 1973 Rookie of the Year and All-Star awards from her softball league. Her father — as usual — was out of town on business. But he always made it back for important life events, Rutherford said.
Sure enough, Lucas arrived. He went directly from William P. Hobby International Airport in Houston to Rutherford’s Lassie League ceremony in Galveston. He congratulated his daughter, gave her a hug and went back to Hobby to fly to his next destination.
“It was incredibly special,” Rutherford said. “I was happy to make him proud.”
Lucas, 95, has always been dedicated to his family, work and the city of Galveston, Rutherford said. He has worked for 1859 Historic Hotels in Galveston for 80 years. He must reach 81 years and 86 days to break the Guinness World Record for the longest career with the same company.
Lucas worked his way up from a bellhop to the president of the company, which runs properties such as the Inn at the Water Park in Galveston, South Shore Harbour Resort & Conference Center in League City, the Historic Menger Hotel in San Antonio, The Cliff House at Pikes Peak in Manitou Springs, Colorado, and The Brown Hotel in Louisville, Kentucky.
The group Better Parks for Galveston honored Lucas at its annual fundraiser April 8. Better Parks chose Lucas because he’s a longtime Galvestonian and supporter of the park system; he’s also a former city councilman and served on several boards and committee, said Carolyn Sunseri, gala co-chair for Better Parks.
Lucas served on the Galveston Park Board for 15 years and was the chairman for four years. At the end of his tenure, the board gave him a plaque for his service with the inscription:
“If he has a flaw, it is his inability to say no to any worthy cause. Whether it be civic, charitable or religious.”
Lucas is generous and kind, Rutherford said. She often discovers through community members about how her father co-signed on a loan for someone or financially supported a student’s education, she said.
Lucas is a director on the board of the American National Insurance Company; he is a founding member of the Center for Transportation and Commerce in Galveston and was a director for 11 years; he served on the Galveston City Council during the 1970s; he also has won awards from the Rotary Club of Galveston, the Galveston Chamber of Commerce and the Boy Scouts of America, Bay Area Council.
“He is a great leader and has a heart bigger than Earth,” said Walid Harb, who worked with Lucas for 35 years.
Lucas manages 1859 Historic Hotels in a unique way because he works directly with the general managers of the company and truly cares about employees and their families, Harb said.
“Can you think of a man who knows 90 percent of his company and most things about them?” Harb said.
Lucas said he was fortunate to work for the William L. Moody Jr. family, whose members have been good to him for many years. He wants to be remembered as someone who was kind to his employees, he said.
Many employees who worked for Lucas stayed with the company for decades because of his strong leadership, which is a statement of the company he built, Harb said.
“He’s one of the greatest people I’ve ever met,” Harb said.
