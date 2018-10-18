There are only a couple of direct references to exercising easily found in the Bible. Paul talks about discipling his body, noting that “every athlete exercises self-control in all things.” He also tells his protege, Timothy, “For while bodily training is of some value, godliness is of value in every way, as it holds promise for the present life and also for the life to come.”
But there’s a more general principle that believers’ bodies are referred to as the temples of the Holy Spirit. That’s the idea behind Friendswood’s faith-and-fitness themed workout location, The Sanctuary Gym.
Richard Pourchot is a long-term client here as well as a youth pastor at Santa Fe’s Dayspring Church.
“From the first day and every day since, I have been met with an excitement and compassion from the owner to all of the trainers and team members of the gym,” Pourchot said. “The best thing is the attitude of the people and the environment. You’re being pushed by the positive environment around you and the message of the Christian music.”
The small, hole-in-the wall entrance to the gym appears like a small shop, one among many spread out near the intersection of FM 518 and FM 528, but the interior is much more spacious than the storefront would suggest. It accommodates the usual weight machines, free weights and other accoutrements of modern exercise as well as a separate children’s area, but the main distinction is the huge green indoor football field which allows for cardio work.
Alex Rodriguez is one of a dozen certified trainers employed by the Sanctuary.
“It’s far more than just getting people to hit their physical goals,” Rodriguez said. “That’s a huge part of it, but we try to improve our clients and members inside and out. Many times you will have clients come to you when they hit rock bottom, but as we go along this journey together, I see that as they gain more confidence in themselves, they become more active with their church community.”
Some gyms have made a name for themselves with exercise coaches who seem to thrive on producing pressure and offering pain, but Joni Dillard said that her workout adviser was more sympathetic than, say, your average military drill instructor.
“Casidy, my trainer, was really caring about me and my results,” she said. “She always made me feel comfortable while pushing me to do better and reassuring me that I could do it. I didn’t feel self-conscious because she made me feel confident every step of the way. When I walk into this gym there are always high-fives for everyone and hugs. The hugs are the best. Just the atmosphere alone makes me feel welcomed and not judged.”
She also said it was special to her that customers often prayed before beginning their physical routines.
CEO Jonathan Jaquay owns Sanctuary. He explained that God used exercising to help bring him out of a deep hole that a former pastor’s death had put him in some two decades ago.
“The name, Sanctuary, means a haven, a safe place,” Jaquay said. “I felt called to create a safe place where people of all ages, races, religions and walks of life can come and feel safe, be encouraged and uplifted.”
The PA system blends Christian contemporary soft rock with hip hop and sporadic class announcements. Dress is modest and not everyone looks like an advertisement for youthful perfection. In fact, there are more than a few who appear to be struggling with weight or inactivity, or both. Then there are a few others who look like they are ready to arm wrestle Chuck Norris or to begin racking up hits toward a new Major League home run record.
Regardless of fitness, everyone is advised to adopt a goal and not to accomplish it alone.
“People here support one another and lift one another up,” Pourchot added. “Other members of my church have attended over the years because it is like a church in that it’s a fellowship of like-minded people working towards a common goal.”
Next week in Our Faith: A mid-county church celebrates seven decades of service.
