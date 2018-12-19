GALVESTON
The 375 people who voted in Tuesday night’s runoff election in League City unknowingly helped close the book on 10 years of Galveston County voting history.
The voters were the last to cast ballots on machines used in the county for most of the 21st century. When voters next take to the polls in May 2019, they’ll use new, touchscreen machines.
County commissioners on Monday approved the purchase of 542 new voting machines, at a cost of about $3.2 million.
The county will buy the machines from Hart Interactive, an Austin company that also produced the county’s current machines, County Clerk Dwight Sullivan said.
The county bought the current machines with grant money in 2005, Sullivan said. The old machines run on MicroSoft Windows 2000 software that can’t be updated and parts no longer are available if they break, he said.
They’ve also been heavily used. In 2017 alone, there were six Election Days counting primaries, local and general elections and subsequent run-off elections. Tens of thousands of people voted this year, in some of the highest-turnout elections in recent memory.
“They’re worn out,” Sullivan said.
The upgrade also will mean the county will no longer have voting machines that sparked confusion among voters during previous elections, both locally and across Texas.
The old machines were Harts’ “eSlate” models equipped with dials and large buttons to make choices on a ballot. Voters had to use the dial wheel to scroll up and down on ballots displayed on a electronic screen.
Some people recently using the old machines reported to the Texas Secretary of State that their votes had changed. Similar reports about the machines were made as far back as 2008.
The secretary of state’s office said most of the complaints it received during the most recent elections came from user errors caused by people spinning the dial wheel and hitting a button before the device caught up to where they were on the ballot.
A 2017 paper by two Rice University researchers concluded the eSlate devices were “not particularly usable.”
The new machines are touchscreen models that cost $4,650 apiece.
The new machines will be used for the first time in the May 2019 elections, Sullivan said. The county will publish information about the new voting machines so people are prepared for what they encounter in the voting booths, he said. The county also will have to train its staff to use the new devices.
“For the voters, it should be pretty simple,” Sullivan said. When the county picked the eSlate machines in the early 2000s, touchscreen technology was less reliable and people weren’t used to it, Sullivan now.
Now, we use touch screens every day, he said.
Most of the county’s old voting machines will be recycled. But one of the old machines will be kept away from the trash pile, and placed in the Galveston County Museum, said Ernie Murrie, the county’s chief deputy clerk for elections.
Galveston County isn’t the only county planning to replace its eSlate voting machines. After her election as Harris County clerk in November, Diane Trautman announced plans to replace more than 8,000 voting machines. That work will cost the states’ most populous county $75 million, officials said.
