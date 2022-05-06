SANTA FE
A Galveston County veterinarian was sentenced Friday to up to 15 years in prison after being convicted organized prescription drug fraud.
Todd Michael Glover was accused of using his practice to prescribe Adderall and amphetamines to animals, but then redirecting the drugs for other purposes.
A jury convicted Glover on Wednesday and decided his sentence Friday.
Glover was indicted on the fraud charges in 2018, when police unearthed incriminating texts during a separate investigation into a sexual assault charge against Glover in Louisiana, according to reports.
The texts prompted the Texas Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners to launch an investigation into Glover.
The board in 2019 suspended Glover's license after finding he did not keep proper records of his supplies of some drugs, including ketamine, tramadol and diazepam.
The suspension order alleged Glover repeatedly prescribed Adderall to his animals and his employees’ animals, when it wasn’t therapeutically needed.
In a trial this week, prosecutors said Glover wrote dozens of prescriptions for more than a thousand doses of Adderall to dogs. He also prescribed amphetamines to animals, even though such prescriptions had not been acceptable practice for several decades, according to prosecutors.
Glover was also accused of withholding pain medications from cats and dogs after surgery, causing the animals to wake up in "obvious pain," prosecutors said.
"Todd Glover is a predator who has been able to hide behind a successful veneer while taking advantage of those weaker and more vulnerable than himself," Assistant District Attorney Clayten Hearrell said.
Glover has also been accused of serious crimes against women in Louisiana. In 2018, he was charged with one count of first-degree rape and three counts of sexual battery. He's accused of assaulting a 17-year-old woman while they were traveling together in Louisiana.
A civil lawsuit filed by the woman's family against Glover after his arrest accuse him of giving young women drinks that contained medication, incapacitating them and then sexually assaulting them. The lawsuit is still pending in Galveston County's 405th District Court.
Rape and sexual battery charges still are pending against Glover in Louisiana, officials said.
Charges still are pending against two other people in connection to the organized prescription drug fraud cases.
Victoria Scales, 26, of Santa Fe, is scheduled to face a jury May 23. No trial date has been set for Justin Cyr, 23, of Santa Fe, according to court records. Scales and Cyr were associated with Glover's practice, prosecutor said.
Glover was in custody at the Galveston County Jail on Friday afternoon.
