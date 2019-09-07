No one can blame the University of Texas Medical Branch’s clinics and hospitals for billing people and attempting to collect what’s owed. But the medical branch is to blame for the demeaning way some of its employees lately have gone about trying to collect from patients with outstanding bills.
Some patients have complained to the medical branch and The Daily News about loud and embarrassing conversations in waiting rooms as employees tried to collect payment on outstanding bills.
The complaints were prompted by a recent policy.
“This is a change in terms of the patient’s financial responsibility,” said Raul Reyes, spokesman for the medical branch. “If you have a scheduled, non-urgent appointment and you have an unpaid balance, you’ll be asked to make a payment or set up a plan if you can’t make payment immediately.”
If patients can’t make partial payment, they are medically triaged with their minimum needs addressed, according to the policy.
No one in need of emergency treatment will be turned away, and no medical information is disclosed in the conversations, Reyes said.
There’s nothing wrong with the collections policy. Lack of discretion and decency is the problem here.
Dr. Ben Raimer, who recently became the medical branch’s interim president, said the new policy — asking patients with outstanding balances to make a payment or arrange a payment plan before seeing their physician — represented the reality of medical care in United States.
“This goes back to an unresolved health policy issue,” he said. “Is health care a right or is health care as it’s practiced in America today a commodity in which a service is provided for a fee?
“It is still, in medical institutions today, a financial transaction in which people are asked to pay at least a portion of what they owe.”
But improvement in implementation of the new policy was clearly called for, Raimer said. The medical branch would ensure its employees be more discreet in enforcing the policy.
Raimer and the medical branch should be commended for immediately addressing problems and being direct in answering questions from The Daily News.
Although part of a state university and a public institution, the medical branch must act like a business. Lawmakers who provide tax money each biennium to support the medical branch have long made that clear.
And the medical branch has for the past decade acted like a business, entering competitive markets such as League City in a strategy to grow and stay out of the red, where it had operated for decades as the state’s primary healthcare provider to indigent patients.
Good health care isn’t cheap. Even people who make comfortable incomes and have insurance know that and can end up owing money.
As the medical branch aims to grow, its competitors are moving into the market. When people have choices, customer service becomes ever more crucial. And more than ever, Galveston County residents have choices.
It’s unnecessary, unproductive and unkind to embarrass people. But it’s also just bad business.
Much of an organization’s success depends on the skills and personalities of employees. It’s hard to teach personality and common decency, but businesses have a responsibility to train employees to interact with the public.
The medical branch has promised to address the issue and that’s a good sign. It must collect payments from patients to ensure its own business survival. But it must do that in a professional, compassionate way for the same reason.
• Laura Elder
