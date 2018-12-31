The longer I live in Galveston County, the deeper my love for this remarkable corner of the world becomes.
While more than 300,000 of us call this space home, many of the ties we feel run deeply into our hearts and souls. Simply said, most of us do not wish to be anywhere else.
Yes, we are less than an hour from the fourth-largest city in the nation, but we can also be a million miles away within minutes. The depth and variety of nature, people and landscapes makes Galveston County one of the most intriguing places to live. If you are ever bored, well, you are just not trying hard enough. Armed with the right mindset, there is something for everyone here.
As is the long-standing tradition here at The Daily News, as publisher I’d like to share a few favorite talking points about our community. Enjoy.
If you have any you’d like to see considered for next year, please drop me an email at leonard.woolsey@galvnews.com.
• Leonard Woolsey
1. The roar of the surf and how it speaks directly to your soul. Close your eyes and let the sound take you away.
2. Spectacular sunsets — there are not enough crayons to accurately describe.
3. Sitting on the seawall with a cup of coffee witnessing the sun’s daily arrival.
4. The seawall — a miracle of engineering and community foresight. Effective, unobtrusive and beautifully engineered.
5. Lemonade Day in Galveston County and how it brings families and dreams together each May.
6. You can get by with only a pair of flip-flops, cowboy boots and slip-on Vans.
7. The dedication of our local fire, police and emergency personnel. Paid or volunteers, they all deserve our deepest gratitude.
8. How so many religions and interests live peacefully and respectfully alongside each other. In today’s world, this is an example for others.
9. Festival of Lights at Moody Gardens coming alive each year.
10. The excellent level of healthcare choices in Galveston County.
11. The Ronald McDonald House and those who serve people in need.
12. The Shriners Hospitals for Children-Galveston and the work professionals there do for burn victims.
13. People-watching on the seawall … and you thought airports were fun.
14. Beaches, beaches and more beaches.
15. The peaceful, wide-open lands of the Santa Fe region — reminding us we are still in the great state of Texas.
16. The pride of knowing the important role Texas City’s industry plays in our national economy.
17. The role our residents play in supporting NASA’s Johnson Space Center.
18. The chambers of commerce across Galveston County — each working to support and grow local businesses.
19. Our local Salvation Army team and the important work it does for those in need.
20. Dolphin escorts while riding the Galveston-Port Bolivar ferry across the channel.
21. MOD Coffee House in Galveston — a coffee shop that doubles as a heartbeat for the community.
22. The majestic Hotel Galvez — proudly standing as a symbol of rebirth from The Great Storm of 1900.
23. Hometown Heroes Park in League City — what a wonderful community facility.
24. The radiant silhouette of Moody Gardens’ pyramids at sunset.
25. Lindsey White of the Galveston United Way and Chris Delesandri of the United Way Galveston County Mainland.
26. The picturesque and romantic bayous of Dickinson.
27. The quietly majestic oak trees of League City.
28. Happy birthday to The Grand 1894 Opera House — celebrating 125 years in 2019.
29. Mardi Gras and the wonderful (and colorful) energy it brings to the community.
30. The abundance of fresh fish in local restaurants — most of them caught the same day.
31. The Bryan Museum — get your cowboy on with the greatest collection you’ll ever see.
32. The rattling of gentle breezes passing through palm trees.
33. Lone Star motorcycle rally. If you have never been to this event, put it on your calendar.
34. Looking up at a cruise ship as it towers over downtown Galveston.
35. The ability to be yourself.
36. A handshake is still a valid form of currency.
37. The feeling you are leaving the world behind as you cross the Galveston causeway onto the island.
38. Exploring beautiful Galveston Island State Park — do it on foot, bike or kayak.
39. Gina Spagnola and the Galveston Chamber of Commerce — a vocal proponent for local businesses like no other.
40. Jenny Senter with the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce — helping fuel both residential and economic growth.
41. Steve Paterson and the League City Chamber of Commerce — helping guide the community through a remarkable growth period.
42. The annual migration of grackles and the eerie reminder of Alfred Hitchcock’s film, “The Birds.”
43. The Texas history archive of Rosenberg Library — the largest in the state.
44. The always friendly employee who sits in the small tollbooth at the foot of the San Luis Pass Bridge.
45. You can still buy a newspaper (The Daily News) from an individual on a street corner.
46. The Kemah Boardwalk — so much fun packed into a small place.
47. Blue Santa programs across Galveston County — police and law enforcement personnel delivering gifts to children in need for the holidays.
48. How people proudly (and rightly so) claim The Daily News as their newspaper.
49. Peter Davis and the remarkable job the Galveston Island Beach Patrol does for our community.
50. Texas’ beaches belonging to the people and not corporations.
51. The number of public parks per capita in Texas City — simply astounding.
52. The Texas City Dike — nearly 5 miles of fun, fishing and storm protection.
53. How everyone in Galveston County keeps sand between his or her toes (figuratively).
54. The new stainless steel bathroom stations on the seawall.
55. Learning I can be practically anywhere I need to go in only a few minutes.
56. Brown pelicans’ hypnotizing practice of kamikaze dives into the water.
57. How people are truly engaged in the politics of their community — they keep elected officials accountable.
58. Driving Bolivar Peninsula in a borrowed convertible.
59. That anyone in Galveston County can put his or her toes in a body of water at a moment’s notice.
60. The millions of visitors a year and the opportunities they bring to our local businesses to grow and flourish.
61. Families making memories year-round along Gulf beaches.
62. People taking selfies against the backdrop of the Gulf of Mexico.
63. The way the community came together after the tragic shootings at Santa Fe High School in May 2018.
64. Dickens on the Strand — an amazing blend of history and fun.
65. Viewing a Mardi Gras parade from beautiful balconies along The Strand.
66. Genuine pirate history — and the stories of buried treasure on the island.
67. The beautifully restored streets of downtown Texas City.
68. Watching ships line up on the horizon to enter the ship channel.
69. The remarkable architecture dotting the landscape of old Galveston.
70. The lights of the Galveston Island Historic Pleasure Pier through a winter fog.
71. Dozens of surfers dotting the water in search of “one more wave.”
72. Riding the Ferris Wheel on the Pleasure Pier with someone special.
73. The new holiday accent lighting on historic buildings along The Strand in Galveston.
74. The thousands of volunteers who quietly help others without calling attention to themselves.
75. People whose families have subscribed to The Daily News for generations.
76. That good-natured debate between BOI and IBC residents on Galveston Island.
77. The faces of young children feeding a flock of hovering seagulls.
78. The faces of adults telling children not to feed the seagulls.
79. Driving into League City and discovering yet another new business opening.
80. Being able to hop a cruise ship at the last minute for a quick getaway.
81. The Galveston County Fair & Rodeo, a true Texas tradition.
82. Waking up to discover an unexpected humidity-free day.
83. Learning there are different varieties of palm trees.
84. Viewing the Moody Gardens pyramids at night while crossing the causeway.
85. A blue water day.
86. Afternoon rainbows over the Gulf after a rainstorm.
87. Experiencing 99.9 percent humidity and living to tell about it.
88. Streets named with a letter followed by a numerical 1/2.
89. How neat and clean the streets are in downtown Texas City.
90. Knowing there is a place of worship for practically everyone in Galveston County.
91. Thanks to the mayoral leadership of our largest three municipalities – mayors Jim Yarbrough, Matt Doyle and Pat Hallisey.
92. Driving on the beaches — that, my friends, is rare these days.
93. U.S. Rep. Randy Weber’s assistance in helping turn back dangerous newsprint tariffs in 2018.
94. The good places to eat generally within a mile of where you’re standing at the moment.
95. How a northeaster can quickly remind us why we live here during winter.
96. Live oak trees dripping with Spanish moss hanging over a local bayou.
97. The bird observation decks tucked throughout Galveston Island State Park.
98. The annual winter migration of out-of-state RVs into Galveston County.
99. Accepting that tuxedos are a necessary part of your wardrobe.
100. The tremendous variety of local and migratory birds on the island.
101. Knowing Galveston County’s best days are still to come.
