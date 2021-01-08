GALVESTON
The annual Battle of Galveston commemoration ceremony begins 11 a.m. today at the Galveston Island Episcopal Cemetery, but with some changes because of the pandemic.
Participants will be required to wear masks and social distance at the free ceremony that honors U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Edward Lea, who died in the Battle of Galveston, host Michael Lance said.
Speakers who use the microphones must wipe them after each use, Lance said.
The Battle of Galveston is an 1862 naval and land engagement during the U.S. Civil War in which the Confederate forces expelled Union troops from Galveston.
Lance, who has been a part of the commemoration ceremony since 2002, said he and other members of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War Camp 2 must not let the pandemic stop the event they host every January.
“This event is so important to us," he said. "We had to figure out a way to make it happen. We must not forget about Union sacrifices.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.