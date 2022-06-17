GALVESTON
The Juneteenth Freedom Tours will offer an immersive experience that takes visitors on the march of freedom to the sites of emancipation where Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger read the historic General Order No. 3.
Times will be at 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m., noon and 1:30 p.m. today; and at noon, 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday and Monday.
Group size is limited to 15 people per tour. Tickets are $20 a person (non-refundable).
To sign up and information, call Sam Collins III, 409-256-3822.
GALVESTON
The 43rd annual Juneteenth Proclamation Reading will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. today at Ashton Villa, 2328 Broadway.
Local elected officials and family members will be present to pay homage to former State Rep. Al Edwards.
For information, call Pete Henley, 409-392-0317.
GALVESTON
The Juneteenth Festival will be from noon to 8 p.m. today at Menard Park, 2222 28th St. in Galveston.
Admission is free; no personal coolers are allowed. Take your own lawn chair/blanket.
There will be food vendors, entrepreneur showcases, a Black Artist Artwalk Exhibition, a basketball tournament, live music, and more.
If you’d like to participate, call LaWanda Hardeman-Ward, 409-457-3570.
GALVESTON
The Old Central Cultural Center and the Galveston County Food Bank will distribute complimentary food to Galveston County seniors from noon to 2 p.m. today at 2627 Ave. M.
For information, call Pete Henley, 409-392-0317.
GALVESTON
The Juneteenth Parade will begin at 1 p.m. today at 26th and Ball streets and will travel down Ball Street and end at 41st and Ball St.
A picnic will be afterward.
If you’d like to participate, call Gwynetheia Shabazz-Pope, 409-996-5436; Sandra Toussant, 409-632-3419; or Byron James, 409-392-6306.
GALVESTON
The Galveston Railroad Museum will present its speaker series commemorating Juneteenth from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. today at 2602 25th St.
The legacy of pullman porter George Lewis will be discussed.
Admission is $12 for adults, $9 for seniors, $6 for ages 4-12, and ages 3 and younger are free. For information, call 409-765-5700.
TEXAS CITY
The city of Texas City will have its Charles Brown Juneteenth Celebration today.
The parade will begin at 3 p.m. at Texas City High School and travel down Palmer Highway to Bay Street. Master Sgt. Tameeka Hicks will be the parade marshal.
The Juneteenth celebration, which will include live music, food trucks, moonwalks and more will begin at 4 p.m. at Rainbow Park, 800 Bay St. N.
For information, call 409-949-3034.
GALVESTON
The Central High School gathering committee will have its Juneteenth fish fry from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. today at the Old Central Cultural Center, 2627 Ave. M.
Tickets are $20. For information, call Mattie Muse, 4049-692-5641, or Sandra Toussant, 409-299-8655.
GALVESTON
The Avenue L Missionary Baptist Church will have its Juneteenth Celebration at 11 a.m. Sunday at 2612 Ave. L.
The program will feature speakers, choirs, and more celebrating the holiday.
For information, call 832-678-3117.
GALVESTON
Reedy Chapel A.M.E. Church will celebrate Juneteenth with worship at 11 a.m. and a block party from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at 2013 Broadway.
There also will be a Bikers Freedom Ride and bike blessing at 3:30 p.m. Sunday beginning at 37th Street and Harborside Drive. For information, call 281-382-9617 or 832-350-5258.
The block party will include food trucks, vendors, music, dominoes, corn hole, bingo, and more. For information, call Sharon Gillins, 409-392-5887.
GALVESTON
The Juneteenth General Order No. 3 Reenactment will be from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Galveston Custom House Museum, 520 20th St.
For information, call Pete Henley, 409-392-0317.
GALVESTON
Reedy Chapel A.M.E. Church will have its Emancipation March from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday beginning at the old county courthouse, 722 21st St., and will march to the church at 2013 Broadway.
For information, call Sharon Gillins, 409-392-5887.
GALVESTON
The Nia Cultural Center will have its Juneteenth Jubilee from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday at 2100 Strand St.
There will be music, live performances and historic reenactments. Admission is free.
For information, call Sue Johnson, 409-457-8955.
