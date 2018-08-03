Galveston native Clay King performs in Galveston once more.
The famous King takes the stage at Island ETC for a one-night-only solo concert. The event, exclusively benefitting Island ETC, is scheduled Saturday, August 25 and will feature songs from a variety of genres.
“Journey Through the Past” is a stroll down memory lane and an exploration of life’s lessons along the way,” says King. “I’ve long believed that in order to understand the present and move toward the future, you need to acknowledge the past — especially these days.”
“I haven’t performed in my hometown since 1982, in a production of ‘Damn Yankees’ staged at the 1894 Grand Opera House and directed by Kim Smith (Mytelka).” King said. “I’m excited to return home and give back to my roots.”
Also performing is musical director and collaborator, Joshua Greer, who graduated with his bachelor of music in piano performance from Furman University in 2012. Josh has participated in state and national competitions, accompanying vocalists throughout the Southeast. Together these two performers will offer two hours of music. In addition, teaching artist and fellow Lonestar Outdoor Drama alum, Vicky Saye Henderson, will make a cameo appearance in the night’s lineup.
For more information, contact Kim Smith Mytelka at Island ETC, 409-762-3556, or visit www.islandetc.org for ticket information.
Happy Birthdays to Ellie Trochesset, Nathaniel McDaniel, Lynn Alperin, Valleri Speer, Jerri O’Donohoe-Robinette, Speedy’s Leon Kaplan, Renee Daniel, Jeff Pennington, Susan Falgout, Mary Ann Badlamenti and Chuck Doyle.
