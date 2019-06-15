Editor’s note: “In Other Words” is a compilation excerpted from reader comments posted on galvnews.com. These are excerpts of comments that were sometimes longer than appearing here. The editors have attempted to maintain the original context.
News item: Leaders say new permit bill is an assault on local control (June 10)
I’ve never seen a Legislature as hostile to local control of issues as this past one.
Gary Scoggin
What's next, removing the right of towns to regulate liquor sales? Garbage collection? Door-to-door solicitation? Naming streets?
Bailey Jones
News item: Mothers protest Texas City pool eviction over breastfeeding (June 10)
Are breasts only for display "on the red carpet" in Hollywood? A mother wanting her child to be as healthy as possible should be honored not dissed.
Gary Miller
I am sure she had a light cloth over her shoulder covering her breast while the baby was suckling. I have seen women nurse their babies from California back to Texas, in the mall, in the restaurants, as long as they do it in a decent manner I don't see what the problem is.
Raylene Morgan
News item: State approves dining with doggies in designated areas (June 9)
This is ridiculous. I am sick of people and their dogs. I don't want to go to any restaurant and have to eat around anybody's dog. Man, this is so unsanitary. I hope places I frequent don't start this mess. Leave your dogs at home and eat with them there.
Tamala Robinson
News item: Frustration mounting about Epicenter League City development (June 16)
Time to pull out of the deal when they start shaking down tax payers for subsidies. Look a Cabela’s, do not think that store will make it and we have tax payer money to fund that.
Andrew Aycoth
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.