In a rare legal move, developer Jerome Karam on Friday filed a multi-million dollar lawsuit claiming defamation and extortion against attorneys representing a woman who had accused him of sexual assault.
The petition in the 405th District Court is the second defamation lawsuit Karam has filed since February when Ashlyn Moore, a former waitress at the Jungle Bar & Adult Adventure nightclub Karam owns in Texas City, accused him on TikTok and Facebook of sexual assault.
Karam is accusing Moore's attorneys of making serious, sensational allegations that don't match their client's statement to police. The lawsuit also raises questions about what's protected speech by attorneys seeking publicity outside a courtroom for a case.
"When you make these kinds of allegations, if they aren't true and accurate, the damage is done," said attorney Craig Eiland, who along with attorney Ross Sears, is representing Karam.
In the petition, Karam and his company, JMK5 Holdings, accuse The Akers Firm and attorneys Brock Akers and Cordt Akers, along with law firm Daly & Black and attorneys Richard Daly, John Scott Black and Andrew Dao, of defaming him and attempting to "shake down Mr. Karam into meeting their monetary demands."
Representatives from neither law firm could be reached for comment about the lawsuit, which came to light late Friday.
The lawsuit accuses the attorneys representing Moore of spreading false allegations by using terms such as "sexual predator" and "sexual assault" in communications with news organizations including Yahoo!, The Daily Beast, KPRC-TV and NBC Houston.
The phrase sexual predator has connotations associated with registered sex offenders and inappropriateness with children, Eiland said.
"If you Google Jerome Karam, these words pop up," Eiland said.
Karam owns well more than 1 million square feet of commercial space in Galveston County and his projects include redevelopment of Mall of the Mainland into Mainland City Centre in Texas City, historic properties such as the Falstaff Brewery site in Galveston and the recently announced transformation of dog track Gulf Greyhound Plaza in La Marque into a concert venue.
He sued Moore, 21 of League City, in February for $100 million after she publicly accused him of sexual assault in social media posts on TikTok and Facebook. Karam has denied Moore's allegations.
Earlier this month, Moore filed a countersuit to Karam's defamation lawsuit, seeking $1 million. The lawsuit accuses Karam of assaulting her inside a massage room at Mainland City Centre, which he owns.
The lawsuit accuses Karam, whose social standing in the county was on the rise, of groping Moore inside her clothing and stuffing money inside her clothes.
Moore said she left the gym immediately after the assault, and was in shock, according to the lawsuit. She reported the incident to family members the night it happened and went to the Texas City Police Department on Feb. 1 but was informed within a week that police and prosecutors wouldn’t be pursuing charges, she told The Daily News earlier this year.
Even taking Moore's allegations as true, they don't fit the required elements of "sexual assault" under Texas law, Karam's attorneys argued in the lawsuit filed Friday.
Sexual assault, according to the Texas penal code, involves penetration without consent.
When attorneys sign a lawsuit, they're supposed to have made a reasonable investigation into allegations they're making, Eiland said.
"Defendants have no good faith basis to accuse plaintiffs of sexual assault, and more importantly, to report such false statements to the media and the public, when according to their own client's statement, there is no evidence of sexual assault under Texas law," the lawsuit asserts.
The Galveston County District Attorney's Office, along with the Texas City Police Department, after reviewing evidence before them, including the recorded statement of the defendant's client, did not seek an indictment or a warrant, nor did they take any other action against plaintiff.
"At no time did the District Attorney or the police accuse plaintiff of committing the crimes that defendants now report recklessly and wantonly to the media and public."
Friday's defamation lawsuit against the attorneys also accuses Brock Akers and his law firm of a smear campaign and a May 4 extortion letter.
The "Akers defendants" sent Karam's attorneys a demand letter stating such things as how "public all of this will become, once it is filed;" "most surely it will capture the attention of the media, in addition to his family, friends and social circles;" "it will most surely affect the reputation which Mr. Karam had developed over the years;" "ask other 'accused' sexual predators how claims and lawsuits such as this affect a business enterprise;" and warned that if there was not an early settlement "it will be anything but quiet," according to the lawsuit.
Ross Sears, whose firm advertises "We Sue Lawyers," said Karam's case against the attorneys was unusual.
"I sue lawyers for a living, and I have never sued for slander and defamation," Sears said.
