A Ball High teacher lives in the blue cottage on the corner. Next to her lives a medical student.
The couple at the end of the street has lived there for 40 years. I know this because I live here, too.
The rest of the houses on my block are owned by people I don’t know and never see. What I do see is a procession of tourists in and out of these houses every few days.
Galveston calls them short-term rentals. The Galveston Park Board of Trustees says short-term rentals now account for about half of our Hotel Occupancy Tax. Except they are not hotels; they are homes in neighborhoods.
While I’m concerned about my block, I am worried about our community. Here are some facts: There is no cohesive plan to govern short-term rentals on our island.
City hall has been tackling the issue for several years. Each proposed resolution has been rejected, mostly for fear of lawsuits.
And the state legislature supports short-term rentals in Texas. But, then, they don’t live on my block.
Nor do the deep-pocketed developers and even locals who are gobbling up the island’s housing stock and cashing in on this trend to accommodate tourists in previously-private homes. It’s very profitable from what I am told.
My husband and I own a couple of houses in Galveston. We rent, long-term, to a police officer, a University of Texas Medical Branch manager, a hair stylist and an engineer. We’re not rich nor are we altruistic.
We want people to live in, work in and become part of Galveston. Middle-class working people can’t do that anymore when a one bedroom, one bath on my block sells for $349,000.
Some locals say short-term rentals are great. Dilapidated properties are being renovated! Tourism is exploding! Hotel and sales taxes are soaring! Housing prices are in the stratosphere! Lots of people are making real money!
I don’t disagree. But, I am certain we all need to understand this industry better and create rules to manage it.
Of the island’s 26,000 housing units, 4,300 are now registered short-term rentals. Another 800 short-term rentals are believed to be operating illegally, so that’s at least 5,100 total. Roughly 2,500 short-term rentals are down west beach. The other 2,600 are operating in the core of our city.
In fact, in some inner-city neighborhoods, tourists are now renting 30-plus percent of the homes!
Are we OK with this?
I’m not. I urge our city leaders to act urgently. Pause the issuance of short-term rentals permits for the remainder of 2022. Appoint a blue-ribbon committee to study short-term rentals and find best practices in other communities. Think creatively and strategically and consider all ideas.
Seek not to eliminate, but instead to regulate short-term rentals as a viable business industry.
Tourism is Galveston’s number-one economic engine, and tourists are critically important to us. That said, they already dominate the West End, our beaches and our seawall six months of the year. Must we hand over our neighborhoods, too?
Galveston is our town. I, for one, would like to keep it that way.
We were fortunate to host your long term guests, the GPD officer & UTMB manager, as our short term guests in our historic island home during their recent island wedding…what an honor to host such a lovely local couple! As a side note, her family used run a beautiful short term rental, managed by a GISD school teacher & her spouse, while they were stationed overseas.
People choose to rent, long and short term, for a variety of reasons. Not everyone was fortunate enough to inherit a home from their parents, so the income generated by rentals is vital.
Take comfort in knowing there is task force that has been diligently working on responsible STR operations on the island. A request for proposal for software to manage STR’s just went out. Once in place, we will have much better data to work with. Currently there are 4,300 registered short term rentals, but in that number are duplicates; registrations by owners & property managers. With the new software in place, I expect we’ll find out the actual number of STR’s is lower. I’m really looking forward to the implementation of the software so we can deal in facts rather than anecdotal information.
In case you haven’t seen it, the 2021 Visit Galveston report on the financial impact of short term rentals showed that the income generated reduced the real estate tax burden an aver of $5,100 per house…that’s significant! More information should be forthcoming form the impact study ordered by executed by a U of H professor of Economics.
Sounds like there’s a lot going on that you may not be aware of, it may be worth a call to your council member. Also, STROAG had a comprehensive presentation last night by Bryson Frazier & Matt Curtis about STR’s. Very informative, worth a view. Have a look on the website later this week!
The house we used to operate as an STR (now our second home) was derelict before becoming an STR. When we bought it, we were surrounded by 10 unoccupied derelict properties. In the last 5 years, we've seen probably a dozen homes within a block or two get remodeled and become STRs.
The STR next door was a drug house.
The STR behind us was abandoned since Harvey, at least.
The STR across the street was derelict.
The STR across the alley was abandoned.
Now that the neighborhood looks better, 6 or more homes have either been remodeled or built new that are not operated as STRs. We have real neighbors behind us, across the street and across the alley. The number of unoccupied homes is down to 2.
STRs may not be the preferred neighbors (although we haven't had any issues with them) but they are driving the revitalization of many old Galveston neighborhoods. They pay both hotel taxes - 9% of their revenues to the park board, and property taxes - at a higher rate than any homeowner with an exemption would pay.
Galveston is a tourist town. There is very little else here in the way of economic opportunity to attract families. The STR market will eventually level out as more STRs and conventional hotel rooms come on line. But they will be a major presence from now on.
