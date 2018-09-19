Depending on your background, the mental image that persists when you hear the word “rabbi” will vary. An online search for images of such Jewish teachers would suggest severe dark clothing, a full beard and, perhaps a somber expression.
But this is Galveston where we enjoy a long tradition of nontraditional rabbis (and other clerics.) Most notable being Rabbi Henry P. Cohen, the London-born leader of the island’s Congregation B’nai Israel who struggled mightily against hurricanes, the Ku Klux Klan and prejudice with much success.
Now, meet Rabbi Matthew Cohen, who shares his name if not his genealogy, with Galveston’s most famous Jewish pioneer.
He’s a blues guitarist who has quickly developed an appreciation for our island’s inhabitants, culture and cuisine (think, Fish Tales, Sky Bar, Mosquito Cafe and Patty Cakes for a start.)
But initially, no one seemed to think that young Cohen would make it much beyond his bar mitzvah as the faith goes. He was not exactly God’s gift to Hebrew as he recalled. Not even his own parents or his rabbi had much hope back then.
“How I came to be a rabbi is a long, strange and winding journey,” Cohen said. “I was the kid that got kicked out of every Hebrew school class and was sent home early from Jewish summer camp. When I turned 13, the age when Jewish boys become ‘men,’ my childhood rabbi told my parents, ‘He’s done.’”
But, he was not. He now says, tongue-in-cheek, that he is, “Serving a life sentence to the Lord. Truth is, I would not have it any other way.”
Cohen became a working rabbi back in 2012, serving six years as head of a congregation in Jacksonville, Fla. Originally from the colder climate of Cleveland, Ohio, he said experiencing just one Gulf Coast winter was enough to convert him to a lifelong southerner.
“But I’ll never stop rooting for my Cleveland teams—no matter how depressing that can be,” he told Our Faith. “Now, I am living a vacation. My family and I have found Galveston to be a warm and welcoming community.”
Like his historic namesake, he is big on interfaith work. He’s joined the Galveston Ministerial Alliance as well as the Rotary Club of Galveston.
“In the spirit of Henry Cohen, I have been forming friendships and bonds with the community faith leaders who will partner with me to do the work that makes Galveston a place where all are welcome and loved equally,” he said. “While being a rabbi takes up a lot of my time, my family and I have made time to get to know the island and enjoy many of its features. We love Moody Gardens and Schlitterbahn. The beaches are fantastic and I just discovered the best beach on the Island (Hint: you can park your car right on the beach).”
Where else might you spot Galveston’s newest cleric? Try Flying Fortress CrossFit, the Mod Coffee Shop or the Sugar Bean Coffee and Cream Cafe. They are his go-to places for working.”
But if you really want to connect, break out a guitar to compare with his own well-tuned Takamine and plunge into the deep, 12-bar blues progression which both Cohen and his eight-year old son, Ayden are attached too.
“I am a blues guitarist by trade and I’ve been teaching my 8-year-old-son how to play guitar for a year and a half,” he said. “Ayden and I spend hours jamming anything from Clapton and BB King to Led Zeppelin and Grateful Dead. He is a student at the school of Rock in Clear Lake so we do cross the causeway, but not for long periods of time. There is something about returning to the island that is so calming and pleasant.”
Cohen’s wife Erin, is program manager for a new non-profit called Compudopt that recycles working business computers for use in education.
Dr. Marc Shabot, a past president of this congregation, said, “We are most fortunate to have Rabbi Cohen as our teacher and spiritual leader. He is an excellent listener, quite knowledgeable, and has a passion for music which he uses to enhance the beauty of our services.”
Dr. Shabot, a professor at the University of Texas Medical Branch, added that he sees Cohen as a great asset to Galveston.
Congregation B’nai Israel can be reached at 409-765-5796.
