If you need help for an existing mental health condition or are seeking guidance about your mental health, these resources might be helpful.
• Texas Health and Human Services Commission has a 24/7 statewide, bilingual mental health support line to help Texans experiencing anxiety, stress or emotional challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Call 833-986-1919.
• National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides 24/7 free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources for people in crisis and their loved ones. Call 800-273-8255.
• The National Alliance on Mental Illness or NAMI Gulf Coast, serving Galveston and Brazoria Counties, offers a helpline for people in emotional distress and their loved ones Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 281-585-3100, or online at www.namigulfcoast.org. People in a crisis can text “NAMI” to 741741.
• The Gulf Coast Center is Galveston County’s mental health authority. To receive emotional support or reach a counselor, call 409-944-4337 and press 8.
• To see videos and learn some useful mindfulness exercises designed to help with COVID-19 anxiety, visit www.mindfulnessexercises.com/dealing-with-covid-19.
