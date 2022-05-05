LEAGUE CITY
The county’s most populous city is commemorating 60 years of incorporation with a celebration and a new statue honoring its founder.
League City, which was officially incorporated on May 14, 1962, will be celebrating its sixth decade as a city with an activity challenge and anniversary party May 14.
The city, home to 116,000 residents, was once an unincorporated town and small community with less than 3,000 residents before its incorporation, city spokeswoman Sarah Greer Osborne said. The 1961 announcement of the nearby Johnson Space Center in Houston prompted League City resident Walter Hall and a group of other residents to have the city incorporated as NASA employees moved to the area. The group filed with the state and allowed residents to vote for League City’s incorporation.
Hall often was involved with local politics, though he never ran for office. His influence on League City led to Walter Hall Park being named in his honor.
By March 1962, voters approved for League City to have a city charter with a form of its own government.
“NASA changed this whole region, particularly around the Clear Lake area, League City, Webster, Dickinson and Friendswood,” Greer Osborne said. “When you look at League City’s population growth, it’s really a result of NASA.”
To celebrate, the city is hosting the A-May-Zing Adventure at League Park, a quest that involves a scavenger hunt, clues and challenges to learn about the city’s history and potential future.
“It’s really to get people out and about to learn the history of our city and to kind of explore areas of the city they may not know about,” Greer Osborne said. “We thought it would be fun to involve our whole city in the anniversary.”
In the early 1900s, a group of Italian and Japanese immigrants settled in League City, with the latter being rice farmers. In the years before, cattle ranchers also became prominent in the area, with the Butler family being one of the most known.
Families, adults, nonprofit organizations, homeowner associations and local businesses are encouraged to participate in the A-May-Zing Adventure. All ages are eligible and can be split into separate categories, including a “Super 60” category for people age 60 or older. Teams interested can register for a $60 entry fee.
“It’s really for anybody from age 8 to 108,” Greer Osborne said.
In addition, the city also is hosting a festival party at Big League Dreams from noon to 4 p.m. with family friendly activities such as balloon bounces, waterslides and mini-golf.
A 7-foot statue of John “J.C.” League, whom the city is named after, will be unveiled the same day. Descendants of his are expected to attend the event.
During his lifetime, League was a businessman and philanthropist. Initially from Galveston, he was born into wealth. After inheriting money from his father, League purchased land in the northern part of Galveston County in 1893, later developing land for residential, educational and commercial purposes. He also donated funds to have a church built. The land, then known as Clear Creek, was renamed to League City the same year.
In January 1916, League died after failing to recover from an emergency appendix removal surgery.
Besides participants, the city also is asking for volunteers to assist with setups and assisting teams in the A-May-Zing Adventure. Those interested can fill out a form on the city’s official website.
The city will continue to celebrate its 60-year anniversary with events and activities throughout the year, Greer Osborne said.
