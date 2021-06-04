BACLIFF
The strip center at the corner of state Highway 146 and Bacliff Drive was packed with cars and trucks Friday afternoon, but most of the drivers weren’t there to buy gas or get a drink at Zizi’s Sport Bar.
They were waiting out a flood.
A sudden, torrential downpour that began about noon flooded areas between Highway 146 and Galveston Bay, making roads in Bacliff and surrounding communities impassable during the early afternoon.
The sudden storm was a local example of what Gov. Greg Abbott called unprecedented rain and flash flooding occurring this spring all over Texas.
Although some officials said they thought the worst of the weather passed through Galveston County on Friday, the National Weather Service warned of flood-producing rain likely into next week.
EVACUATIONS
Flood water was chest high in some areas of Bacliff by 2 p.m., and there were reports of at least three houses being flooded.
The Bacliff Fire Volunteer Fire Department reported evacuating eight people and five dogs from three homes around Bacliff Drive.
Other people were performing their own rescues.
Dallas Szalwinski drove his 1998 Ford F-150 into the flooded streets to check on his parents.
Szalwinski got a feeling there might be flooding Friday morning when he noticed drainage ditches he was driving past already were full of water, he said.
“I slept in a little bit this morning, and when I woke up the ditches were full,” Szalwinski said.
“The water was coming up over the ditches, so I moved my car to a higher spot, got in my truck and then I drove over to my parents. The whole neighborhood was flooded.”
It was the third time in the past three years his parents’ house had flooded, he said.
TOO MUCH, TOO LOW
Some of the people taking refuge at the gas station questioned whether a recent drainage project in the area worsened the flooding, which they said hadn’t occurred at Friday’s level since Hurricane Harvey in 2017.
The flooding more likely was the result of a sudden downpour and the fact that areas on the east side of Galveston County are only slightly above sea level, Galveston County Judge Mark Henry said.
“So much rain came, and you’re only 4 feet above sea level; it just doesn’t drain very fast,” Henry said.
Henry had consulted with the National Weather Service in League City and believed the heaviest rains had passed by on Friday, he said.
MORE TO COME
Showers are expected across Galveston County until at least Tuesday, he said.
The weather service estimated between 4 inches and 5 inches of rain fell in the Bacliff-Texas City area in about two hours. It’s very possible that heavy, flooding rain could occur in coming days, but where was unknown, forecasters said.
Henry hadn’t personally received any reports of flooded homes, he said. But county officials were looking for damage that might have occurred, they said. Depending on how much damage the rain wrought, the county could seek some kind of disaster assistance.
Late in the day Friday, Bacliff Volunteer Fire Department Chief James Wistinghausen estimated that between 50 and 75 homes in the area were flooded. The severity of the damage caused by the floods was still unclear, officials said.
WET SPRING
The storm that hit the Bayshore area was another example of drenching rains that have occurred around Texas over the past month.
Abbott on Friday afternoon ordered emergency response teams — including rescue boats and helicopters — to East Texas and Southeast Texas because of flooding caused by the persistent rain.
“This year’s spring season has brought an unprecedented amount of rain and flash flooding to many of our communities,” Abbott said. “And I urge Texans throughout the eastern and southern regions of the state to remain alert to changing weather conditions and heed the guidance of their local officials.”
There were no reports of emergency response assets being sent to Galveston County.
