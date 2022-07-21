The Rotary Club of Texas City, Rotary Foundation, and the Rotary Anns held their installation banquet June 28 at Charles T. Doyle Convention Center.
The evening began with a social hour with maestro Sparky Koerner and the Jazz Express playing soothing classical jazz, setting the tone and highlighting the Rotary 2022 theme "Imagine Rotary."
Club members, their family and friends enjoyed refreshing libations from the open bar. Around the banquet hall, many folks reconnected while others caught up with friendly conversations.
Chris Delesandri, master of ceremonies, called the installation banquet to order, introduced the head table and honored guests — Rodger Whitener, past president, his wife, Kerry Whitener and guest Mary Snarr along with Don Gartman and his wife, Sandy Gartman.
Joshua Chapman and Summer Chapman, the incoming president whose family includes their children Karlee Chapman, Jake Chapman and Julia Chapman, were on hand to witness the oath of the Rotary Club of Texas City president.
Incoming 2022-2023 club officers are: Mike Griffin, secretary; Mike Cooper, treasurer; Gary Scoggin, president-elect; Roger Whitener, past president; and Sonny Tholcken, Sergeant at Arms. Club directors are Kirk Broiles, David Moss, Tommy Toups, Randy Dietel, Warren Nichols, Lisa Watson, Dixie Sholmire and Chris Delesandri.
Serving as Rotary Foundation officers and board members are: Kitty Potter, president; Ben Baty, vice-president; and Mike Griffin, secretary/treasurer.
Serving as officers and directors of The Rotary Anns, the social organization of the Rotary Club, for the 2022/23 year are: Kerry Whitener, president; Mary Ann Reed, vice-president; Robin Moss, secretary; Denise Beene, treasurer; and Dawn Tholcken, parliamentarian.
Rotary is an international humanitarian service organization that brings together business and professional leaders to provide community service, promote integrity and advance worldwide goodwill, peace, and understanding.
Rotary Club of Texas City and its members engage in many community areas. The club sponsors fundraising programs, including the annual Mardi Gras on the Mainland and the upcoming 47th Annual Frances Stanfield Levisee Golf Tournament. Money raised helps fund student scholarships; "I Like Me!" personalized books for the kindergartners' reading program, Rotary Youth Leadership Awards, Interact Club, Youth in Government and much more.
Doreen Hughes covers events and happenings across the county. Her column appears each Sunday. Contact her at newsroom@galvnews.com with “Out and About” in the subject line.
