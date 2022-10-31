As a resident of La Marque for more than 25 years, I would agree the city does have some problems, but the mayor is not one of them.

During my many years as a resident, the current mayor and council are the most proactive and accessible of any council I have had an opportunity to deal with.

Kurt Koopman lives in La Marque.

