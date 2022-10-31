As a resident of La Marque for more than 25 years, I would agree the city does have some problems, but the mayor is not one of them.
During my many years as a resident, the current mayor and council are the most proactive and accessible of any council I have had an opportunity to deal with.
Before becoming mayor, Keith Bell was my district council representative and he was always accessible, and a rarity among many elected leaders today — accessible directly on his cell phone without going through a city hall filter.
Bell has a vision for a La Marque that is for all residents. Will he be able to achieve all of his goals? Probably not. But I feel confident he will never stop trying.
So, what is La Marque’s problem? Honestly it’s a local bully; the equivalent of an adolescent schoolyard bully.
A while back on a local social media site, I politely explained the way an open records request is processed. Because of a previous career, this is something I am quite familiar with. Our local bully did not like my answer and posted I must be a local liberal snowflake that sits down when I pee.
I have never denied that I am what many consider a liberal and anyone who knows me would agree. I also agree that I may have sat down on occasion to pee. But I don’t know what that has to do with anything.
Just about anyone can tell by the statement what was being implied, however.
Several months ago, our town bully attended a town hall meeting virtually wearing a Mexican wrestler’s mask and refused to provide his name when attempting to speak publicly.
It was astonishing to see a grown man exhibiting such childish behavior, and this is the man who wants us to believe his numerous allegations of wrongdoing against Mayor Bell.
This notion that we should accept the bully’s word that the mayor has broken laws is absurd. If he has proof of such illegal activity, he should make it public, or present it to officials that could bring charges against an elected official.
Recalls should be a last resort, not something used just because one person has a personal beef with a mayor who won a majority of votes in the last election. If that is the case, they should simply run against that person in the next election.
We need the leadership of Bell, not the misguided allegations of a local bully.
