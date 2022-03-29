LEAGUE CITY
After serving several Houston-area communities as a firefighter for more than 47 years, 22 in League City, Fire Marshal and Assistant Fire Chief Tommy Cones, 62, is set to retire Thursday.
When he is was in the fifth grade, Cones, who attended a Catholic school in the Houston Heights, saw a fire truck as part of a fire prevention event put on by the Houston Fire Department.
“I was so amazed with the firemen, fire trucks and apparatus, that even in the fifth grade, I said to myself, I want to be fireman,” Cones said. The idea stuck in his mind for years to come, he said.
Cones said he left home at age 15. He traversed Houston’s busy streets on his bicycle from the Houston Heights all the way down to Kemah. Once there, he joined the Kemah Fire Department in 1975.
“Back then, age wasn’t really a criteria,” he said. “They kind of took everybody who wanted to be a member, even if you were a young person.”
In 1981, Cones joined the League City Fire Department. There, he met former Fire Marshal Doug Holmes and later, former Assistant Fire Marshal Glenn Lanphear, he said,
Both would later become mentors. Lanphear encouraged him to learn more about the arson investigation side of firefighting, Cones said.
Two years later, in 1983, Cones applied for a position at the Houston Fire Department. He would end up spending 32 years with that department, both as a firefighter and engineer. Also that year, Cones became a certified peace officer. He would also serve as fire marshal in the city of Nassau Bay’s Fire Department for 19 years.
It’s common for both police and firefighters to work side jobs, sometimes with other municipalities, Cones said.
Working in the fire department isn’t without its dangers. Cones said he has faced dangerous situations, including a fire in Houston at a converted home-turned quadplex. Both he and another firefighter were in an upstairs room where both men struggled to find their way out, he said.
With air running out of his breathing tank, he fought off panic to stay calm. Both men would eventually find their way out to safety.
“Every time you go inside a structure or a warehouse, you are putting yourself in a situation you may not come out of that structure because of roof collapse or just not knowing what you have inside these buildings,” Cones said. “You have to really dig down deep in your gut sometimes.”
Cones was hired as League City’s fire marshal and assistant fire chief in 2015.
Certain qualities are needed to be a successful leader, he said.
“You have to have a passion for the people and for your workers,” Cones said. “You care for your employees and bring out the best in them whenever you can.”
One of many milestones in Cones’ career was coordinating more than 1,800 volunteers in a record-setting “Stop, Drop and Roll” challenge in 2018 at Clear Creek ISD’s Challenger Columbia Stadium, 955 W. NASA Blvd. in Webster.
Their effort broke the Guinness Book of World Records for the most volunteers performing the maneuver at a time.
In addition to his time as a firefighter, Cones also served as a League City council member from 2001 to 2009 and again from 2014 to 2015.
“I always enjoyed the political side of things,” Cones said.
During his time with League City, Cones has been influential in bringing new fire stations online and also in helping the department obtain an Insurance Services Office accreditation. Cones said the ISO 1 status helps residents of League City enjoy lower homeowner insurance rates compared to neighboring communities.
As for the decision to retire, Cones said the time is right. He wants to spend more time with his family. Running for political office could also be in the cards, he said.
“I love the service,” Cones said. “I love the people. I love helping people when they are in need.”
