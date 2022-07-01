We have to dig pretty deep to find anything of importance in the fact that William Reece pleaded guilty Wednesday to a pair of the most awful, infamous crimes in Galveston County history.
You have to dig, but it’s there; small, perhaps, but solid, crystalline and essential.
You have to peel back layers of the anguish his abhorrent brutality inflicted on two families here. It’s unlikely his admissions brought anything like closure to them. We doubt such a thing exists in cases like this; some wounds just never close.
You have get past the many wrongs he committed against everything good in the world, against civilization itself. Those are beyond righting.
What happened in that courtroom Wednesday was not the kind of ending we all want; the one in which good arrives in time and triumphs over evil.
It was, however, an example of justice prevailing in the end. It was a small, mostly technical justice, but justice nonetheless and as such it was of fundamental importance.
It took 25 years to get Reece into a Galveston County courtroom to face the fact that in 1997 he abducted and murdered two of us, the children of our neighbors.
So much time has passed, it’s hard to remember what those days in the spring and summer of 1997 were like; hard for those of us with the luxury to forget, anyway.
What comes most quickly to mind is Stevenson Park in Friendswood one Saturday in early April.
Law officers from everywhere, volunteers of all kinds, soccer moms and T-ball dads hauling water or under big tents bent over folding cafeteria tables studying lists and maps.
They all had stopped whatever they had been doing and went to Stevenson Park to look for Laura Kate Smither, a 12-year-old child who had vanished just a jog at most from her home in one of the safest places in America.
Police Chief Jared Stout, years dead now, was there, sad-eyed and grim. He was a rail of a man and seemed ever thinner that day, as if compressed by some great force.
He said optimistic things, but a dark foreboding hung over everything. That was foreshadowing and everything got only worse.
About 17 days later, two unfortunate people found Laura Smither’s body at a detention pond near Pasadena. It was about the most awful thing that can happen.
And then about four months later, it happened again.
One night in mid-August, Jessica Cain, 17, left work headed to her home on Tiki Island. She never arrived. Her poor father went looking for her. He found her car abandoned on the shoulder of Interstate 45, not far from where she would have exited to get home.
Jessica Cain remained missing for almost 20 years.
In the spring of 2016, Reece led investigators to a field in South Houston where he had buried Cain’s body. He also revealed where he had buried Kelli Ann Cox, 20, of Denton. Reece had abducted her from a parking lot across the street from a Denton police station in July 1997.
Some believe Reece cooperated with police in effort to avoid the death penalty in Oklahoma, where he was convicted of abducting and murdering 19-year-old Tiffany Johnston, whose body was found alongside a road in Canadian County, also in July 1997.
Three young women and a child over the course of five months.
Reece deserves the death penalty, if anybody ever did. But if taking that off the table is what got those young women out of the ground and him in that courtroom, then so be it.
What’s important in the final chapter of this tragedy is nothing about Reece. It’s about the rest of us. It’s about how the search that started in Stevenson Park on an April day in 1997 never stopped. It got smaller and went in fits and starts but never ended. The searchers never quit.
We the people never quit investing the time and effort and money to ensure justice prevailed, as much as justice could.
We should never fail to do that, although we sometimes do. It’s one of the things that separates civilized people who submit to the rule of law from the rest, the William Reeces of the world, for example.
We didn’t fail this time, and that’s worth saying.
• Michael A. Smith
