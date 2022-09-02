This week’s Pets of the Week are Tiger and Caesar.

This gorgeous grey and white tabby is named Tiger. She has joined the group of feline companions in our community cat room. She loves to be petted and adores humans. She is also fearless. She likes to sit on the top shelf up high on our west side. One might call her an adrenaline junky. She loves to have a hawk’s eye view on the world and is waiting for her own penthouse. Do you have room in your home for this lady? Come meet Tiger today and have some fun.

