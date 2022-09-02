This week’s Pets of the Week are Tiger and Caesar.
This gorgeous grey and white tabby is named Tiger. She has joined the group of feline companions in our community cat room. She loves to be petted and adores humans. She is also fearless. She likes to sit on the top shelf up high on our west side. One might call her an adrenaline junky. She loves to have a hawk’s eye view on the world and is waiting for her own penthouse. Do you have room in your home for this lady? Come meet Tiger today and have some fun.
Introducing Caesar, our very special young man. Caesar is good-natured, loving and loyal. He is a calm dog who loves to play with his toys before napping. He is a cuddler who thinks he is a lap dog. Caesar most likely was born deaf however his other senses over compensate for the loss of hearing. The only real caveat in adopting Caesar is that he should never be allowed to roam. If you are that special person looking for a very special dog, come by and meet Caesar. He is sweet, loving and would make the perfect addition to your family.
Next up: The Art of Paws, to be held on Sept. 25th. Visit the website to check it out, www.galvestonhumane.org. Can’t adopt right now? Consider fostering — call for details, 409.740.1919. Adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip and current vaccinations.
