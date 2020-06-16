Heritage Gardeners presents scholarship

Susan Newsom is the 2020 scholarship recipient for Heritage Gardeners in Friendswood. Newsom graduated from Friendswood High School in 2011 and has an associate's degree from Cloud County Community College in Kansas. She begins University of Houston-Clear Lake this summer to pursue a degree in biology with a specialization in ecology. Pictured presenting her the award is Sherrill Burge, scholarship committee chair.

