The Class of 2019 from Clear Creek Independent School District recently held the 10th annual Senior to Senior Prom. More than 200 seniors ages 60 and older and special guests participated in the "Fly Me to the Moon" themed event. Pictured are Clear Falls High School students Anita Parrott, Senior Prom King Paul Casinger, Senior Prom Queen Susiee Groves, and Skyler Antwi.