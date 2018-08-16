The Texas City Garden Club selected the yard of Donna Newding as its Spot of Beauty for the month of August. Newding's home is at 534 21st Ave. N. Pictured from left to right are Bridget Buffa, Anne Bailey, Cora Maldonado, Debbie Davila, Newding, Marinel Parks, Nancy Heard, and Marilee Stripling.
