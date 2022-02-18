The following students made the honor roll and had perfect attendance for the second nine-weeks of the 2021-2022 academic year at Hitchcock High School:
All As
Ninth grade: Connor Allen; Ariana Bartolemei; Robert Boysen; Jenna Jackson; Colby Kadlecek; Waylon Maxwell; Elijah Sherwood, and Zane Wall.
10th grade: Timari Bell; Maira Benavides Sarmientos; Leonel Delfin; Jailyn Farmer; Mykeriah Johnson; Leslie Luna; Gissel Paniagua; Kimberly Perez Soto; Katy Rodriguez; Gatlin Smith; Amaya Thompson; and Lilly Wood.
11th grade: Madison Allen; Jerry Bravo; Courtney Kochan; Ty Maxwell; Heide Pineda; Ta’Kaira Randolph; Eric Stephenson; and Damon Toups.
12th grade: Fabiola Balderrabano; Dominique Beasley; Shcora Beck; Rodney Brewster; Jacob Cameron; Hannah Cantrell; George Carter; Chloe Countee; Christian Dorsey; Adrian Jovel; Amber Leonard; Amy Leonard; Mark Manley; Amaya McCray; Cameron Morales; Sanaa Scott; Marcus Smith; Jayce Snyder; and Dasia Triplet.
A/B honor roll
Ninth grade: Keyona Baziel; Andrew Bolanos; Alexa Bolton; London Bouldin; Loi Bui; Si’maya Clemons; Jose Del Cid Guevara; Cole Fisher; J’kaleah Fisher; Adrian Flores; J’kayla Fontenette; Ricki George; Gabriel Gomez; Chelsey Gregory; Trevor Gregory; Trayvon Hall; Christopher Hanrahan; Savannah Hennis; Angel Isidro; Annmarie Johnson; Kelshaun Johnson; Lloyd Jones; Na’shya Maxwell; Rayonna McDade; Kamari McNeal; Gabreilla Muros; William Nolan; Aiden Reese; Kam’ron Richardson; Albert Ruben; Ray’Aunna Simmons; Xavier Skowron; Joshua Snyder; Allen Vasquez Alejandre; Dustin Vonderheide; Alexis Wiley; Alyssa Wiley; Tyler Williams; and Christiona Wilson.
10th grade: Terrence Allen; Arienna Ayala; Liya Bermudez; Alice Campbell; Liliana Castillo; Larry Champion; Bryana Debacco; Gavin Dennis; Bryce Dorsey; Aaliyah Evans; Michael Gale; Carlos Gamez; Laylah Garcia; Alixander Garza; Christal Gilbert; Luis Gomez; Erskin Hill; Allison Iraheta; Leah Jones; Gabriela Lopez Gonzalez; Mabry Lunch; Damien McDaniel; Bian Padron; Thomas Raper; Hunter Robinson; Donaciano Rodriguez; Olivia Rodriguez; Tristen Russel; Joshua Smith; Dimitrick Stevens; James Tavernier; Elijah Taylor; Jason Tovar; Gaberilla Weekly; and Andrea York
11th grade: Willow Anderson; Abigail Armacost; Kelli Ashmore; Helena Bask; Nyah Beard; Jasmine Beck; Ashlee Black; Samayah Blue; Evangelina Bustamante; Audrey Castillo; Anthony Cristan; Jaiden Dotson; Hillary Drisdale; Ta’niyah Fontenette; Austin Gace; Aralyn Garcia; Isaac Garza; Tyler Hepfer; Kaylee Kenworthy; Jacob Kidwell; Samarian Kingston; Raiden Kuykendall; Bethany Love; Alanna Lucas; Kameron McDade; Allison Mudry; Kenley Phillips; Cameron Reuter; Jayden Rivera-Saxton; Cindy Rodriguez; Gavin Shuttlesworth; Grant Thiem; Nayjalee Thomas; and Symone Woods.
12th grade: Yelvin Benavides Cabrera; Brianna Bouldin; Kaley Bureman; Madison Cadajas; Debrah Capeheart; George Carter; Brandon Connor; Alexander Cruz-Paz; Diana Del Cid Guevara; J’Lailah Dotson; Tierra Durham; Glenn Evans; Madison Fields; Matthew Fleming; Marrisa Gilbert; Lazaro Gutierrez-Fernandez; Daniel Hernandez Sanchez; Marlene Hipolito; Lov’e Jones; Adrian Jovel; Jade Kuykendall; Amaya McCray; Cameron Morales; Jolie Nestle; Tyler Norman; Jaylan Randle; Hope Rivers; Daniel Saldierna; Luna Salinas; Henry Sanchez; Marcus Smith; Lakey Thibodeaux; and Oscar Torres.
Perfect attendance
Ninth grade: London Bouldin; Jose Del Cid Guevara; Madison Dennis; Adrian Flores; Deangelo Gonzales; Christopher Hanrahan; Thomas Harper; Zoey Johnson-Ray; Emilio Lowe; Waylon Maxwell; and Joshua Snyder.
10th grade: Liya Bermudez; Iseah Elizondo; Luis Gomez; Hunter Robinson; Katy Rodriguez; and Lilly Wood
11th grade: Jerry Bravo; Daijah Clark; Westley Divin; Ta’Kaira Randolph; and Damon Toups.
12th grade: Fabiola Balderrabano; Shcora Beck; Brianna Bouldin; Jacob Cameron; Adrian Jovel; Mark Manley; Amaya McCray; Ben Quintanilla; Christian Sinclair; and Jayce Snyder.
For the entire semester
Ninth grade: Madison Dennis; Christopher Hanrahan; Emilio Lowe; and Waylon Maxwell.
10th grade: Iseah Elizondo; Katy Rodriguez; and Lilly Wood.
11th grade: Westley Divin.
12th grade: Shcora Beck; Brianna Bouldin; Adrian Jovel; Mark Manley; Amaya McCray; and Jayce Snyder.
