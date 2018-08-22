Saranne Labay, registrar of the George Washington Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, presented a program at the Bernardo de Galvez Chapter No. 1 Sons of the American Revolution meeting related to her Galveston ancestors, the Lockhart and Gresham families, who owned The Bishop's Palace, and information on the 1900 Storm. Pictured presenting Labay with a Certificate of Appreciation are Bill Whatley, left, third vice president, and John Hamlin, president.