Rust Ewing employees donate to Blue Santa program

Employees of Rust Ewing Insurance are pictured with members of the Texas City Police Department's Explorers Club as they shopped for toys for its Blue Santa program. Pictured are Cpl. Tim Heard, and employees Cathy Croft, and Amanda Dempsey with her son, Jackson. Explorers Nicholas Cary, far left, and Matthew Davis, far right, also are pictured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.