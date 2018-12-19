Rust Ewing employees donate to Blue Santa program

Employees of Rust Ewing Insurance are pictured with members of the Texas City Police Department's Explorers Club as they shopped for toys for its Blue Santa program. Pictured are Cpl. Tim Heard, and employees Cathy Croft, and Amanda Dempsey with her son, Jackson. Explorers Nicholas Cary, far left, and Matthew Davis, far right, also are pictured.

