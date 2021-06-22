Local student awarded scholarship
Kolbie Banks, of Galveston, was awarded the Sig Lawson Memorial Scholarship for Outstanding Student in Teacher Education April 22 at Austin College's 2021 Honors Convocation, which is an all-campus event that highlights the achievements of students and faculty.
BHS student wins grand prize
Rosie Bui, a 2021 graduate of Ball High School in Galveston, was selected as the grand prize winner in the 2021 Don't Mess with Texas Scholarship contest.
Bui was awarded a $5,000 scholarship, which she will apply toward her field of study in biochemistry and sustainability at the University of Pennsylvania in the fall.
Local student named to dean's list
John Buergler, of Galveston, was named to Northeastern University's spring dean's list, which ended in May 2021. Buergler majors in data science/mathematics.
