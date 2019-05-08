Savannah Wood becomes Gold Award Girl Scout

Savannah Wood, a Texas City High School senior, has become a Gold Award Girl Scout. Wood created an event to help educate the community on how to prevent fatal animal diseases at home. Earning her Gold Award helped Wood prepare for the next steps in her life because she hopes to become a veterinarian in the future.

