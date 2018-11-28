Clear Creek ISD pays tribute to military service

On Nov. 9, Clear Creek Independent School District paid tribute to military service at the district’s Challenger Columbia Stadium. Pictured are Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base service members showing off military grade vehicles to fans entering the stadium.

