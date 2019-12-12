Holy Family Parish gives back in a big way

Community partner Holy Family Parish arrived in six vehicles to unload their generous contributions for the annual "Share Your Holidays" food drive. Pictured from left are Joe Kapelewski, Tootie Grasso, Jo Jefferies, Cynthia Schaaf, Cindi Kapelewski, Father Jude Ekenedilichukwu Ezuma, Beth Phillips, project chair, Rosetta Bonnin, and Sgt. Juan Peña.