Holy Family Parish gives back in a big way

Community partner Holy Family Parish arrived in six vehicles to unload their generous contributions for the annual "Share Your Holidays" food drive. Pictured from left are Joe Kapelewski, Tootie Grasso, Jo Jefferies, Cynthia Schaaf, Cindi Kapelewski, Father Jude Ekenedilichukwu Ezuma, Beth Phillips, project chair, Rosetta Bonnin, and Sgt. Juan Peña.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription