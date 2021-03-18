League City resident fights against COVID

Cmdr. Betty Sowell Wilson, a resident of League City, is playing a critical role in the U.S. Navy’s efforts to maintain a healthy and ready fighting force in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. As a member of the Nurse Corps serving with the Navy Wounded Warrior Program in San Antonio, Wilson is one of the 139 service members assigned to Task Force Southeast — Jacksonville, the primary Department of Defense support organization for the Federal Emergency Management Agency response to COVID-19.