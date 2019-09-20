George Washington chapter of DAR happenings

A few members of the George Washington chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution are pictured with Mayor Bobby Hocking of La Marque. Hocking presented a proclamation Sept. 9 declaring Sept. 17-23 Constitution Week. Pictured from left, Nancy Schrull, Donna Hatch, regent, Hocking, Cheryl Tucker, chair of Constitution Week, and Terry Fulmer.

