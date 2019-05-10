Rotary Club of Galveston happenings

Rotarian Mary Brechtel, left, recently received a surprise birthday gift of $500 from her husband, Dr. Casey Brechtel, as a contribution for Mary to become a new member of the Club's VIT organization, an organization within the Rotary Club of Galveston that stands for "Fifth (Rotary Club) in Texas" to be chartered. VIT members' contributions help fund the Rotary Club of Galveston's Galveston Rotary Foundation, which in turn provide grants and financial aid to local organizations that benefit the health, education and welfare of Galveston and its residents. Also pictured is President Ruth Finkelstein-Suhler.
