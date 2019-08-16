Gary Peters recognized as a VIT 'Foreman'

Rotarian Gary Peters, center, was recognized as a VIT "Foreman" at a recent meeting of the Rotary Club of Galveston for his additional contribution to the Rotary Club of Galveston's Galveston Rotary Foundation. The VIT (defined as "Fifth in Texas") initiative was created to encourage contributions to the club's foundation, which in turn provides grants to nonprofit organizations committed to improving the health, education and welfare of the Galveston community. Presenting the award was Rotarian Neil Nathan, left, and President Jim Byrom.
