Galveston Elks Lodge No. 126 happenings

The Galveston County Food Bank received a generous donation from the Galveston Elks Lodge No. 126 as a part of its gratitude grant provided from the Elks National Foundation. Pictured from left is Rita Boyer; Kris Graves, Elks news distributor; Dianna Puccetti, grants co-chair; Julie Morreale, development coordinator at the food bank; and Donnie VanAckerman, president and CEO of the food bank.

