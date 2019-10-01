Stewart Elementary School happenings

Fifth-grader and student leader, Camila Garza, guides Clear Creek Independent School District leadership and community members through the halls of the newly-renovated Stewart Elementary School. The school was one of six that recently joined The Leader In Me Program for the 2019-20 school year. The program at Stewart Elementary School is primarily underwritten by the city of Kemah with additional support from the city of Clear Lake Shores.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.