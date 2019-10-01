Stewart Elementary School happenings

Fifth-grader and student leader, Camila Garza, guides Clear Creek Independent School District leadership and community members through the halls of the newly-renovated Stewart Elementary School. The school was one of six that recently joined The Leader In Me Program for the 2019-20 school year. The program at Stewart Elementary School is primarily underwritten by the city of Kemah with additional support from the city of Clear Lake Shores.

