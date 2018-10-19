Isle native named founding director

David W. Robinson-Morris, a Galveston native and 2001 Ball High School alumnus, was named founding director of the Center for Equity, Justice, and the Human Spirit at Xavier University in Louisiana. Robinson-Morrison, who holds a Ph.D. in Educational Leadership and Research from LSU, will concurrently continue to serve as Xavier’s Director of Corporate and Foundation Relations and as an assistant professor in the Division of Education and Counseling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.