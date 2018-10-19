Isle native named founding director

David W. Robinson-Morris, a Galveston native and 2001 Ball High School alumnus, was named founding director of the Center for Equity, Justice, and the Human Spirit at Xavier University in Louisiana. Robinson-Morrison, who holds a Ph.D. in Educational Leadership and Research from LSU, will concurrently continue to serve as Xavier’s Director of Corporate and Foundation Relations and as an assistant professor in the Division of Education and Counseling.

 Glen Henry

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription