Cassidy Bailey wins thespian scholarship

Cassidy Bailey, a member of Troupe No. 7648 of the International Thespian Society at Clear Falls High School, is the 2019 recipient of the Christopher L. Hunt Scholarship, named in honor of the late director of marketing at the Educational Theatre Association. The scholarship is intended for inducted thespians who plan to use skills learned through theatre in a career focused on business or marketing. As troupe officer in charge of public relations, she ran integrated marketing campaigns and tracked audience metrics for her school’s productions for three years.