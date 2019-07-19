Steve Mataro honored in Washington

Steve Mataro, partner with DSW Homes based in Galveston, was recently presented with a proclamation for the disaster recovery homebuilders community service by Congressmen Randy Weber and Michael Cloud (TX-27) on June 25 in Washington. Pictured from left are Richard A. Youngblood, special assistant director, Office of Faith-Based and Community Initiatives, of Housing and Urban Development, Cloud, Mataro, Dana Johnston, associate managing director, of Witt O’Briens, and Weber.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription