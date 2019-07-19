Steve Mataro honored in Washington

Steve Mataro, partner with DSW Homes based in Galveston, was recently presented with a proclamation for the disaster recovery homebuilders community service by Congressmen Randy Weber and Michael Cloud (TX-27) on June 25 in Washington. Pictured from left are Richard A. Youngblood, special assistant director, Office of Faith-Based and Community Initiatives, of Housing and Urban Development, Cloud, Mataro, Dana Johnston, associate managing director, of Witt O’Briens, and Weber.