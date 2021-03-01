Rotary Club of Galveston honors Carla Geters

Carla Geters received the Galveston Educator of the Year Award at a recent Rotary Club of Galveston meeting where she was recognized as a 2021 Distinguished Service Vocation Award recipient. Geters has worked for the Galveston Independent School District as its coordinator of the teen parenting program from 1990-2014; and is currently the Parenting Education Teacher and Teen Parenting Program Coordinator for the district. Rotarian Don Davison is pictured presenting the award to Geters.

