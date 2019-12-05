American Legion Squadron No. 89 happenings

The Sons of the American Legion Squadron No. 89 of Texas City recently provided a Thanksgiving dinner to Hallie Miller who served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam era. The Sons give back to a plethora of groups in the community throughout the year. Pictured from left is Alan Sonntag, finance officer, Miller, and Nick Arevalo, commander.

